Social Gloves 2 went down on last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California (full results here). The pay-per-view (PPV) card featured a smattering of influencer fights along with some sports crossover bouts like Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson. Both Bell and Peterson are former NFL running backs, but it was Bell who proved to be the better boxer, knocking out Peterson in the fifth and final round of their bout.

The bout between the two NFL players was technically considered an amateur boxing exhibition, and it was a somewhat stilted and uneventful affair until the dying minutes of the final round. Bell stepped in, cocking an overhand right and leaving it hanging for a second before hammering it into Peterson’s jaw. The blow knocked Peterson’s knees out from under him and sat him down hard on his butt.

While Peterson was able to get back to his feet, the ref clearly didn’t like what he was seeing and waved the fight off. Watch the finish, the slow-motion version, and some alternate angles below:

LE'VEON BELL JUST KO’D ADRIAN PETERSON AND MADE HIS KNEES BUCKLE

pic.twitter.com/nTWMUazprT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2022

Meanwhile Adrian Peterson just got his shit rocked rn pic.twitter.com/cv1ij86tyE — Pissed Off Twood (@pissedofftwood) September 11, 2022

Le'Veon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson pic.twitter.com/V5DCegThRb — Ahmed/The Ears (@big_business_) September 11, 2022

Slept him like Nate Robinson. Good night. Turn out the lights.pic.twitter.com/Et8byoEx3x — Chris Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) September 11, 2022

Following the win, Bell said he intended to continue fighting. While he has some work to do on upping his output, the former Pittsburgh Steelers player clearly has some oomph in his punches.

As for the main event between Aneson Gib and Austin McBroom, Gib came back from some early adversity in the form of a first round knockdown to wipe the floor with McBroom. He knocked down Austin twice in the third round and three times in the fourth round before the referee finally waved things off.

Check out some of that action below:

A COMEBACK KNOCKOUT @AnEsonGib was dropped in the first round but rallied to stop Austin McBroom. #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/bm8LlZwojT — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 11, 2022

For a full play-by-play breakdown of Social Gloves 2, including the Le’Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson and Austin McBroom vs. Aneson Gib fights, click here.