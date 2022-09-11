Nate Diaz delivered in his final Octagon appearance (for now) last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Stockton legend stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke in the fourth round.

In addition to the makeshift main event, UFC 279 produced a long list of back-and-forth wars, highlight-reel knockouts, and memorable performances. Check them out below:

Khamzat Chimaev continued his dominance with a shutout performance against Kevin Holland in the co-main event, finishing “Big Mouth” via first-round submission

Surging newcomer Jailton Almeida made easy work of the previously undefeated Anton Turkalj with a dominant first-round submission (watch HERE)

Heavyweight veteran Chris Barnett put on a show after battling back against Jake Collier to earn a second-round TKO finish

Irene Aldana shocked the Las Vegas crowd when she landed a first-ever upkick to the liver to stop Macy Chiasson in the third round (see it HERE)

Light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker returned to the win column with a first-round submission over Ion Cutelaba (highlights HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 279 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Nate Diaz Performance of the Night: Irene Aldana Performance of the Night: Johnny Walker Performance of the Night: Jailton Almeida

For complete UFC 279 results and coverage click here.