Khamzat Chimaev did what he could to erase the past few days with a dominant performance last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Borz” stopped Kevin Holland with a first-round submission (D’Arce choke).

Chimaev wasted no time rushing in and shooting for a takedown. He had Holland scrambling right away. “Big Mouth” did well to get back to his feet a few times, but Chimaev’s pressure was something to behold. Moments later, “Borz” was attacking the D’Arce choke and had Holland on the defense. A few adjustments later and Khamzat had the quick finish he was looking for.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

THIS FIGHT IS OFF TO A WILD START



STREAM #UFC279 NOW ➡️ https://t.co/9Eaf451BCo pic.twitter.com/rDK4qB5R4a — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2022

KHAMZAT GETS IT DONE IN ROUND 1 #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/gREltzGjnP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 11, 2022

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV JUST DEMOLISHED KEVIN HOLLAND IN LESS THAN ONE ROUND #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/oIYdnlXZy6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) September 11, 2022

Chimaev still has his sights set on both 170 and 185lbs #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/uEFPaVPycE — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) September 11, 2022

It’s unknown at this time if this win will help dissolve some of the bad publicity Chimaev received this week. Chimaev was expecting to challenge for the UFC welterweight title with a win this weekend at UFC 279, but do you think the promotion should trust the undefeated fighter to make the 170-pound weight limit?

