 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 highlights: Khamzat Chimaev dominates Kevin Holland for D’Arce choke finish

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Khamzat Chimaev did what he could to erase the past few days with a dominant performance last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Borz” stopped Kevin Holland with a first-round submission (D’Arce choke).

Chimaev wasted no time rushing in and shooting for a takedown. He had Holland scrambling right away. “Big Mouth” did well to get back to his feet a few times, but Chimaev’s pressure was something to behold. Moments later, “Borz” was attacking the D’Arce choke and had Holland on the defense. A few adjustments later and Khamzat had the quick finish he was looking for.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

It’s unknown at this time if this win will help dissolve some of the bad publicity Chimaev received this week. Chimaev was expecting to challenge for the UFC welterweight title with a win this weekend at UFC 279, but do you think the promotion should trust the undefeated fighter to make the 170-pound weight limit?

For complete UFC 279 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 279 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Diaz vs. Ferguson

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania