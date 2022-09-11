Nate Diaz made good on the final fight of his UFC contract last night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the long-time veteran stopped Tony Ferguson with a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke).

Diaz checked a kick early on that opened up a cut on Ferguson’s left leg, but it was “El Cucuy” who was in control and leading the dance. That was until Diaz cracked Ferguson multiple times towards the end of the first. Ferguson was more active in the second as well, but Diaz landed more timely shots that formed a cut on Tony’s right eyelid.

Ferguson’s output started to take its toll in the third as Diaz was wobbling on one leg from repeated leg kicks. However, Diaz kept throwing hands and remained dangerous whenever the two welterweights connected. Diaz came out firing in the fourth and had Ferguson retreating back into the cage. “El Cucuy” wasn’t in fight-ending danger, but Diaz was landing at an incredible clip. Ferguson shot in for a takedown and it allowed Diaz the chance to lock in the guillotine finish.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson about to begin! #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/PJSxHIy0Z3 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 11, 2022

Both Diaz and Ferguson pointing fingers

#UFC279 pic.twitter.com/JSWwRY4GuL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 11, 2022

Nate Diaz sounds off to close out #UFC279! pic.twitter.com/S6eGlB77lM — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

