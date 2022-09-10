 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 results: Johnny Walker submits Ion Cutelaba, celebrates with a worm

By Thomas Myers
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight sluggers Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba threw down TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279, kicking off the pay-per-view (PPV) main card from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cutelaba entered the 205-pound showdown unranked after a recent lackluster three-fight stretch (1-1-1). “The Hulk” is clearly talented — at times — but he’s been unable to put it all together inside the Octagon for years. Walker, meanwhile, climbed into the Top 15 quickly and was even considered a hot prospect who could make give then-champion, Jon Jones, some serious trouble. But, opposition then started to touch his chin, and things have largely fallen apart, most recently suffering a brutal faceplant knockout against Jamahal Hill earlier this year.

In short, both fighters were in major need of a win in “Sin City,” and once the dust settled, Walker weathered an early storm to finish Cutelaba with a rear-naked choke submission late into round one (watch highlights).

Both fighters touched gloves and we were off, with Cutelaba landing a partial head kick early. Walker attempted to counter with something similar, but Cutelaba swept the leg and scored a takedown. Walker landed some nice shots off his back, then tried to squirm toward the cage, grabbing it illegally at time to help his cause. Cutelaba, in full guard, tried to land some elbows and punches, but Walker did a great job of making it really difficult. Cutelaba posted up to create some space, then angled for an armbar, which Walker was able to slip out of and reverse position. Cutelaba was able to get back to his feet, but Walker picked him up and slammed him into the canvas. Walker immediately locked in a hard neck crank, then angled for a rear-naked choke, as Cutelaba defended the hands well and rolled to his back with Walker behind him, boxing his ears. Walker continued to go for the strangle and Cutelaba was almost able to squirm to he belly, but before he could, the Brazilian was able to force a tap.

Walker tempted fate with another worm dance move in celebration, the same one that dislocated his shoulder years ago, clearly thrilled to get back in the win column.

Final result: Walker def. Cutelaba via submission (rear-naked choke) in round one — HIGHLIGHTS!

