Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legends, Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz, will collide TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 279, which is taking place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diaz — often a thorn in the side of Dana White and Co. — was on the final fight of his UFC contract. With the possibility of losing the “needle mover” to free agency, UFC matchmakers paired him opposite Khamzat Chimaev, who has been nothing short of a monster inside the Octagon the past two years.

It was a tried and true slimy strategy, but then Chimaev went and stepped on his crank, missing weight by more than seven pounds and forcing the promotion to reshuffle UFC 279’s PPV main card on 24-hour notice.

Karma FTW!

So, thanks to Chimaev’s gross incompetence on the scale, fight fans will be treated to a much more fun five-round main event. And we’re gonna cover each round

LET’S GO!

Live updates will began to flow below the moment the two fighters made their way to the Octagon ...

Ferguson was the first to breakdance to the cage:

Then it was time for Diaz to head to the Octagon, perhaps for the final time:

Round one:

Referee in charge of the action, Mark Goddard, got both fighters squared up and touching gloves and we were off and running with a match up that should have been booked years ago. Ferguson got things going with a straight right hand down the middle after Diaz’s kick was caught. Diaz got up off the ground and started circling the cage, with Ferguson being the aggressor. Ferguson’s shin is covered in blood after he checked a kick, but “El Cucuy” didn’t seem too bothered. Nice shot to the body from Ferguson, then a kick to the knee, as Diaz tried to close the distance and figure out Ferguson’s odd movements. Nice left hook from Ferguson, which Diaz acknowledged. Solid one-two combination upstairs from Diaz, who continued to pick his shots early. Ferguson with a shovel elbow, which Diaz countered with a crisp combination. Nice inside low kick from Ferguson, then whiffing on a spinning backfist pretty bad. Diaz ended the round with a nice combination. Close round.

Round two:

Diaz started the second stanza with a hard low kick, with Ferguson missing on a wild strike. He landed his next one, though, as Diaz looked to put some Stockton combinations together. Nice uppercut from Ferguson, then a left hand, but he didn’t seem to have much power behind it. Straight left from Diaz, followed by a combination, with Ferguson landing a right hand counter. Diaz landed a hot upstairs, opening up a cut over Ferguson’s eyelid. Ferguson ripped a shot to the body, then when upstairs, as Diaz still seemed a little confused with his antics. Then he landed a sweet left hand, trying to trap Ferguson in a corner so he can land more. Ferguson then targeted the inside low kick as Diaz walked through them all looking to land something significant. He didn’t, but it was a much better round for him.

Round three:

Ferguson went to casually snatch a single to start and nearly got decapitated in the process, but Diaz misfired. Diaz was showing some damage with that front leg, with Diaz taking a breather mid-fight. He then dialed up the pressure, but Ferguson continued his lead leg assault. Diaz started to chase him around the Octagon, perhaps a little frustrated with how things are going this far. Once again, Diaz stopped mid-fight to talk to someone just outside the cage — bizarre. On the restart, Diaz caught him with a hard shot along the fence, but Ferguson skirted away. Ferguson with another inside low kick, then a stiff jab, as Diaz just missed with a huge left hook along the fence. Nice combination from Diaz toward the end of the round, spending the last five seconds with his back turned to Ferguson, arms draped over the Octagon like he was done early.

Round four:

Diaz opened up early with punches, as Ferguson’s corner urged him to start to look for a finish. Ferguson with another hard inside leg kick, then an uppercut, clearly frustrating Diaz. One-two combination from Diaz stumbles Ferguson, but he recovered just fine. Diaz reallt started to open up along the cage, with Ferguson ducking for cover and trying to circle out with more leg kicks. Diaz with a nice rip to the body, switching stances and perhaps starting to feel it. Then, for some reason, Ferguson dove in with a lazy shot and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt gladly took Ferguson’s neck, locking in a guillotine choke submission.

What a gift ... shades of the Kurt Pellegrino double bird salute.

Final result: Diaz def. Ferguson via submission (guillotine choke) in round four — HIGHLIGHTS!

