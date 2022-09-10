 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 ‘Cold Open’ video: Wild fight week leads to epic PPV card

By Dan Hiergesell
The stage is set for UFC 279 later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Nate Diaz meets fellow Octagon veteran Tony Ferguson in a five-round makeshift main event.

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch updated Welterweight thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz now battle former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, who will return to the 170-pound weight class for this last minute, upgraded assignment. Meanwhile, In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we now get the undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland in a five-round catchweight bout. These bouts will be preceded by and additional exciting catchweight contest between, “Leech,” Li Jingliang and Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, in a must see barnburner.

From a pre-fight press conference meltdown to multiple main card changes, UFC 279 has turned out to be one of the more difficult UFC events to stage in recent memory. Luckily, all hands were on deck this week to combat the chaos with planning and timely negotiations. In the end, Diaz vs. Ferguson will serve as the main event, while Khamzat Chimaev takes on welterweight counterpart Kevin Holland in the co-headliner.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV madness, the promotion has released an epic UFC 279 “Cold Open” video, featuring some of the most tumultuous moments from the week. Partially narrated by actor, Ron Perlman, the video montage is a must watch ahead of UFC 279’s main card.

Check it out in the above video player and don’t miss the action later tonight as Diaz vs. Ferguson lights up “Sin City.”

