Footage has finally been released of the backstage melee that forced the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference this past Thursday. The entire ordeal wasn’t captured, but the video that was released showed an altercation between co-main event counterparts Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland, as well as a brief appearance by Nate Diaz and team.

Fight fans were thrown for a loop on Thursday when Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White came on stage to announce the cancelation of UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference. White didn’t go into too much detail, but the UFC boss did say things got seriously out of hand behind the curtains and the organization felt that it would be the wrong move to bring all of the fighters on stage.

While a handful of fighters and team members were involved in Thursday’s behind-the-scenes melee the only video footage to come out as of now is a scuffle between Chimaev and Holland. Nate Diaz also made a brief appearance at the end of the video, but nothing too incriminating.

Luckily, Khamzat and Holland will have a chance to settle their beef later tonight at UFC 279. Chimaev was originally expected to meet Diaz in the main event, but after missing weight by nearly eight pounds on Friday “Borz” will now fight Holland in the co-headliner. Diaz, on the other hand, will meet Tony Ferguson in the main event.

