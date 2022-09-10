 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC 279 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell
With UFC 279 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Octagon veterans Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson, a co-headliner pitting undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev against streaking finisher Kevin Holland, and a catchweight meeting between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

