Chris Barnett gave fight fans their first finish of the evening when he stopped fellow heavyweight Jake Collier with a second-round comeback TKO earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barnett encountered some adversity in the early going as the two heavyweights exchanged heavy leather from the opening bell. Collier got off the better shots, including a knee inside, that created a nasty cut above Barnett’s left eye and left his jaw looking unhinged. Barnett battled back to return the favor in the second round and found a window of opportunity to gain top control and rain down heavy punches until the referee finally stepped in. It was the wildest eight minutes of heavyweight action we’ve seen in quite some time.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Barnett, 36, was coming off a decision loss to Martin Buday back in April so this win was needed. “Huggy Bear” has quickly become one of the more beloved fighters on the UFC roster and he’s going to get even more exposure heading into next year after this memorable finish. Fun stuff.

