 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 highlights: Chris Barnett batters Jake Collier with wild comeback TKO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Chris Barnett gave fight fans their first finish of the evening when he stopped fellow heavyweight Jake Collier with a second-round comeback TKO earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, live stream online, fight card, start time, TV schedule

LIVE! Watch UFC 279 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch updated Welterweight thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz now battle former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, who will return to the 170-pound weight class for this last minute, upgraded assignment. Meanwhile, In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we now get the undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland in a five-round catchweight bout. These bouts will be preceded by and additional exciting catchweight contest between, “Leech,” Li Jingliang and Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, in a must see barnburner.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Barnett encountered some adversity in the early going as the two heavyweights exchanged heavy leather from the opening bell. Collier got off the better shots, including a knee inside, that created a nasty cut above Barnett’s left eye and left his jaw looking unhinged. Barnett battled back to return the favor in the second round and found a window of opportunity to gain top control and rain down heavy punches until the referee finally stepped in. It was the wildest eight minutes of heavyweight action we’ve seen in quite some time.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Barnett, 36, was coming off a decision loss to Martin Buday back in April so this win was needed. “Huggy Bear” has quickly become one of the more beloved fighters on the UFC roster and he’s going to get even more exposure heading into next year after this memorable finish. Fun stuff.

For complete UFC 279 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 279 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Diaz vs. Ferguson

View all 32 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania