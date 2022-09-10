Irene Aldana scored an incredibly unique finish earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s bantamweight contender stopped Macy Chiasson with a third-round upkick TKO to the liver.

Aldana looked incredible in the opening frame as she established range on the feet before utilizing her grappling to nearly snap Chiasson’s arm off. Chiasson regained control in the second round with her own grappling as she weighed heavy in top control and put Aldana in serious trouble. Chiasson looked ready to do the same in the third frame after getting top control again, but Aldana pushed her off and launched an upkick for the record books that landed directly into Chiasson’s liver. The fight was over.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Wow @IreneAldana_ takes the TKO victory via heel kick to the liver. #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/MWPPnIJ4RL — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Aldana, 34, has now won back-to-back fights via TKO as she looks to make her case for a shot at UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. While Aldana may still be one or two wins away from a potential title fight she’s looking better each time out. This was another memorable performance and a sensational finish that we’ve never seen before.

