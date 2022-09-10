Johnny Walker returned to the light heavyweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian contender finished veteran fighter Ion Cutelaba with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

While Walker is best known for his striking skills and incredible knockout ability, the 205-pound giant proved he’s capable on the ground as well. After earning a slamming takedown along the cage Walker was able to work to back control and immediately threatened Cutelaba with rear-naked chokes. “Hulk” fought the hands well and kept his chin tucked, but it was only a matter of time before Walker locked it in and forced Cutelaba to tap.

Check out the fight video highlights below:

DO YA DANCE JOHNNY DO YA DANCE #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/aTdwRygx3o — UFC (@ufc) September 11, 2022

Walker, 30, snapped a two-fight losing streak with this win and notches his first submission finish as a member of the UFC’s light heavyweight division. The once-promising contender is trying to battle his way back to prominence after two years of up-and-downs so this stoppage over Cutelaba is even more impressive for Walker.

