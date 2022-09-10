 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 279 highlights: Johnny Walker abandons striking, chokes out Ion Cutelaba

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Johnny Walker returned to the light heavyweight win column earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian contender finished veteran fighter Ion Cutelaba with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Watch UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, live stream online, fight card, start time, TV schedule

LIVE! Watch UFC 279 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch updated Welterweight thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz now battle former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, who will return to the 170-pound weight class for this last minute, upgraded assignment. Meanwhile, In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we now get the undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland in a five-round catchweight bout. These bouts will be preceded by an additional exciting catchweight contest between, “Leech,” Li Jingliang and Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, in a must see barnburner.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

While Walker is best known for his striking skills and incredible knockout ability, the 205-pound giant proved he’s capable on the ground as well. After earning a slamming takedown along the cage Walker was able to work to back control and immediately threatened Cutelaba with rear-naked chokes. “Hulk” fought the hands well and kept his chin tucked, but it was only a matter of time before Walker locked it in and forced Cutelaba to tap.

Check out the fight video highlights below:

Walker, 30, snapped a two-fight losing streak with this win and notches his first submission finish as a member of the UFC’s light heavyweight division. The once-promising contender is trying to battle his way back to prominence after two years of up-and-downs so this stoppage over Cutelaba is even more impressive for Walker.

For complete UFC 279 results and coverage click here.

In This Stream

UFC 279 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Diaz vs. Ferguson

View all 38 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania