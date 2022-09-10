 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 279 highlights: Jailton Almeida steamrolls Anton Turkalj for early submission

By Dan Hiergesell
Jailton Almeida continued his dominance earlier tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the surging Brazilian contender steamrolled Anton Turkalj to the tune of a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Almeida immediately gained control along the cage and landed a powerful slam. Turkalj did well in the early going to get back to his knees, but Almeida eventually worked his way back on top and then into full mount. When Turkalj tried to wiggle free it allowed Almeida to attack with submissions again and secure the rear-naked choke.

Almeida, 31, is now 3-0 inside of the Octagon and has won 12 straight overall. He has competed in the both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, but he’s probably more suited for 205 pounds. Almeida’s combination of power, speed, and grappling make him one of the more dangerous newcomers in recent memory and someone to watch heading into the end of the year.

