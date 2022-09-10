 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor congratulates ‘bonafide superstar’ Nate Diaz ahead of UFC 279 sendoff

By Dan Hiergesell
The entire mixed martial arts (MMA) community will be on the edge of its seat for the return of Nate Diaz later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, including Diaz’s former foe, Conor McGregor.

Despite a last-second main event change that now has Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson instead of undefeated welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev, the Stockton native will still make the walk Saturday night in Las Vegas. It is the last fight on Diaz’s current UFC contract and many believe it to be the final time we’ll see the veteran fighter step foot inside of the Octagon. Diaz is expected to leave UFC and test free agency heading into 2023.

There is no doubt about it that Diaz will be the main attraction at UFC 279. Even though he has just one win in his last four trips to the cage Diaz remains one of the most recognizable names on the UFC roster and one of the last remaining OG’s in the sport. That is why the MMA world will be watching and soaking up every minute of action as Diaz fights Ferguson in the main event.

McGregor, who has shared the Octagon with Diaz on two memorable occasions, took to social media early Saturday to pay his respect to his former foe. It was a nice sendoff from “Notorious,” who still believes he will one day have his trilogy fight with Diaz.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen,” wrote McGregor.

What say you, Maniacs? How will you remember the UFC career of Nate Diaz?

Sound off!

