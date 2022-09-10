It’s been a terrible week for the combat sports press conference community.

First, AEW’s “All Out” post-event scrum could have imploded the company, and Thursday’s UFC 279 pre-fight press conference ended before it even began because dudes are talking smack and want beat the piss out of someone.

I kinda love it?

When you walk into a pay-per-view (PPV) when there are no title fights and all you have are two names at the top of the card — one of whom is moments away from a star turn against a legend and the other being the legend who has literally said he stopped caring about this fight in the middle of training camp — it feels a little a fait accompli.

Then you have a good old fashioned press conference riot.

That’s what saved UFC 223, as everyone and their aunt were unable to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, as Conor McGregor flew across the Atlantic to start some s—t with Khabib for a slight toward his teammate, Artem Lobov.

It got the people going, it made a card that was good nearly an all-timer for the fact that we couldn’t stop talking about it.

How do you throw a hand truck? Honestly.

UFC 279, which takes place tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, was built for people who love violence for the sake of violence, the bloody pageantry that this sport was built on three decades ago.

Two tough dudes with something (or in Nate Diaz’ case, nothing) to prove and attempting to pummel each other for cash money. What will happen tonight in “Sin City?” Well, Tony Ferguson will sacrifice himself at the altar of violence one more time, Nate Diaz will do Nate Diaz things, and possibly some SMESHING for Khamzat Chimaev, whose disastrous scale fail nearly sent the entire UFC 279 card to the scrap heap less than 24 hours ago.

Either way, we will all convene and yell at our televisions together.

