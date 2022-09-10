It all goes down later this evening (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at UFC 279 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Nate Diaz is expected to make his final walk to the Octagon. Diaz was originally scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event, but now he’ll meet veteran Tony Ferguson after “Borz” badly missed weight on Friday.

In addition to the makeshift headliner, Chimaev will now fight Kevin Holland in a catchweight co-main event. UFC 279 will also feature a welterweight matchup between Li Jingliang and Daniel Rodriguez, as well as a light heavyweight barnburner involving Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba. The “Prelims” undercard isn’t as stacked as usual, but there’s enough meat on the bone to get us to showtime.

Take a look below at UFC 279’s complete fight card line up and start times:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV)

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Li Jingliang vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Jamie Pickett

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Early ‘Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN/ESPN+)

6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf

Chad Anheliger vs. Alateng Heili

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reed

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

Online

UFC 279: “Diaz vs. Ferguson” PPV main card can be viewed via the ESPN+ streaming app.

Subscriptions cost $6.99 per month. The UFC 279 PPV will cost $74.99 for current subscribers.

UFC 279: “Diaz vs. Ferguson” undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ as well.

Television

Tablet/Mobile

UFC 279: “Diaz vs. Ferguson” PPV main card and undercard “Prelims” can be viewed via ESPN+ streaming app through Google Play and iTunes stores.

Bars

Stay home, be safe. But, if you really, really need to go out and watch UFC 279 there is a list of bars near you airing “Diaz vs. Ferguson” right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card, starting with the early UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+ "Prelims" matches at 6 p.m. ET as well as the remaining undercard balance on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. That's followed by the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.