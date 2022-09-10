While many fight fans will be patiently waiting for UFC 279’s madness to unfold later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) from Las Vegas, Nevada, others will be tuning in to see the next social media boxing experience live on FITE.TV pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., as influencers Austin McBroom and Aneson Gib square off in a main event clash.

Adding to the PPV mix will be a clash between former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson, of the Minnesota Vikings, and LeVeon Bell, of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both NFL greats will be making their professional boxing debuts and will bring some much-needed athleticism to a boxing card held together by YouTube stars and reality TV personalities.

If you’re interested in watching some inexperienced youngsters knock each other silly then this card is just for you. Check out the below information for complete viewing details:

Start Time

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“McBroom vs. Gib” PPV main card can be purchased through FITE.TV for a whopping $39.99.

Television Viewing

Viewers can tap into the FITE.TV app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for details.

Mobile Viewing

“McBroom vs. Gib” PPV main card will also be accessible through the FITE.TV app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple. Click HERE for more information.

Complete Fight Card Lineup

Austin McBroom vs. Aneson Gib

“Swaggy P” Nick Young vs. “Blueface” Jonathan Michael Porter

Adrian Peterson vs. LeVeon Bell

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cory Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

