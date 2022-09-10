McBroom vs. Gib: Live stream full fight play-by-play update, streaming results

We’ve got social media and reality television stars doing combat sports once again tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) as Austin McBroom and Aneson Gib finally throw down inside Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., after months and months of trash talk. The FITE.tv-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) show will also feature professional athletes trying a different sport than they used to do, with a “Battle of the Running Backs” between former Minnesota Vikings (and six other teams) rusher and potential Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson, clashes with fellow retired former ball carrier, LeVeon Bell, of the Pittsburgh Steelers (among others).

Indeed, fists will fly and the crowd will be stocked full of fans of YouTube, TikTok, NBA and NFL crossover fans take in “social gloves” boxing!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire “McBroom vs. Gib”-led PPV main card below, beginning with a 9 p.m. ET start time on FITE.tv PPV.

In the co-main, from the NBA, we’ve got “Swaggy P” himself, Mr. Nick Young — famously of the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers — taking on rapper Jonathan Michael Porter (a.k.a. Blueface). Astute followers of combat sports might actually remember that last gentleman because he appeared on the undercard of BKFC 19: “Ostovich vs. VanZant” in a gloved amateur bout (he won a unanimous decision).

Moving on past the sports stars, we’ve got reality television stars Cory Wharton and Chase Demoor, who you may remember from the scuffle posted in last night’s Midnight Mania.

Enough talk ... let’s get down to brass tacks:

