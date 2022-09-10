We are just hours away from UFC 279 later tonight (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the latest collection of “Embedded” videos have been released.

UFC 279 will be headlined by an unlikely welterweight matchup between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. The pairing came together late Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main event clash with Diaz. Ferguson was asked to fill in and ultimately yanked from his matchup with Li Jingliang, who will now fight Daniel Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s originally opponent, Kevin Holland, will now fight Chimaev in the co-main event.

Ahead of tonight’s PPV madness the promotion has released the latest and greatest episodes of UFC 279 “Embedded,” which features a behind-the-scenes look at fight week, final preparations, weight cuts, and the promotion’s incredible fight to keep the card afloat. Check out the final episodes below:

Episode 2

Khamzat Chimaev brings his entire team to Las Vegas. Li Jingliang cooks for friends. Ion Cutelaba spends Labor Day at work. Johnny Walker teams up with Tony Ferguson. Nate Diaz feeds his crew. UFC 279 is on Saturday, September 10.

Episode 3

Li Jingliang trains in quiet, then shops for suits. Tony Ferguson mixes it up in the PI. Khamzat Chimaev signs posters, Johnny Walker goes for speed. Macy Chiasson and Kevin Holland land in Las Vegas. UFC 279 is on Saturday, September 10.

Episode 4

Darren Till arrives to train with Khamzat Chimaev. Tony Ferguson feels out the Octagon. Daniel Rodriguez and Kevin Holland preview their bout. UFC 279 stars open up at media day. Nate Diaz flexes for the camera. UFC 279 is on Saturday, September 10.

Episode 5

An altercation between Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland occurs backstage resulting in Dana cutting the UFC 279 Pre Fight Press Conference short. Kevin Holland, Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz make weight but Khamzat Chimaev does not. Dana White announces a new fight card. The new matchups of UFC 279 face off: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland, and Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez.

