UFC 279 Ceremonial Weigh-in

UFC 279 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Diaz vs. Ferguson

Contributors: MMAmania.com Staff
UFC 279 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) with a last-minute, 170-pound showdown between Octagon legends, Nate Diaz — who is on the final fight of his contract with the promotion — and former interim Lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson. In UFC 279’s PPV co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev — who was originally contracted to “assassinate” Diaz prior to his looming departure — will now lock horns with Kevin Holland in a five-round fracas after he turned the weigh-in into a total train wreck. Nevertheless, the eleventh-hour PPV main card reshuffle will have the fans inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, rocking and rolling from the opening bell.

IT’S GANGSTER NIGHT IN “SIN CITY!”

Watch UFC 279: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland, live stream online, fight card, start time, TV schedule

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022, with a must-watch updated Welterweight thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Nate ‘The Stockton Badboy’ Diaz now battle former top-ranked Lightweight contender, Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, who will return to the 170-pound weight class for this last minute, upgraded assignment. Meanwhile, In UFC 279’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we now get the undefeated No. 3-ranked contender, Khamzat Chimaev, opposite Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland in a five-round catchweight bout. These bouts will be preceded by and additional exciting catchweight contest between, “Leech,” Li Jingliang and Daniel ‘D-Rod’ Rodriguez, in a must see barnburner.

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 279 online LIVE all evening (late) night, including latest fight updates, fight recaps, video highlights, winners, losers, press conference streams and all the other post-fight fallout you can handle well into Sunday. Buckle up! We’ll have all the news that’s fit to print and much, much more. We’ve got UFC 279’s entire card — including “Prelims” undercard matches on Fight Pass/ESPN+ and ESPNN/ESPN+ — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 279 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 279 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

