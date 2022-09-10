UFC 279 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) with a last-minute, 170-pound showdown between Octagon legends, Nate Diaz — who is on the final fight of his contract with the promotion — and former interim Lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson. In UFC 279’s PPV co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev — who was originally contracted to “assassinate” Diaz prior to his looming departure — will now lock horns with Kevin Holland in a five-round fracas after he turned the weigh-in into a total train wreck. Nevertheless, the eleventh-hour PPV main card reshuffle will have the fans inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, rocking and rolling from the opening bell.

IT’S GANGSTER NIGHT IN “SIN CITY!”

