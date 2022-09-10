UFC 279 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates | Diaz vs. Ferguson

UFC 279 live stream results and main card PPV play-by-play updates: It’s time to redirect our attention to the pay-per-view (PPV) main card, and assuming you didn’t just wake up from a coma, you know the past 24 hours have been nothing short of chaotic. UFC 279’s five-round main event now features original headliner, Nate Diaz, taking on fellow Welterweight striker, Tony Ferguson, following a disastrous day on the scale for Khamzat Chimaev, spurred by a weight-related medical issue. “Borz” moves down to the three-round co-headliner opposite Kevin Holland, sending “Trailblazer’s” original opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, into battle against Li Jingliang, who was supposed to be fighting Ferguson. Get all the gory details from that last-minute switcheroo right here.

But, enough jibber jabber for now, the show must go on!

UFC 279’s five-fight PPV main card is set to pop off TONIGHT (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) at 10 p.m. ET from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and we’re going to bring you LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below, starting with the Light Heavyweight contest between Johnny Walker and Ion Cutelaba. We will cover UFC 279’s “Prelims” undercard bouts on ESPNN/ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 279 QUICK RESULTS:

Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Jingliang Li vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Julian Erosa

Jailton Almeida vs. Anton Turkalj

Jamie Pickett vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Jake Collier vs. Chris Barnett

Danyelle Wolf vs. Norma Dumont

Alateng Heili vs. Chad Anheilger

Elise Reed vs. Melissa Martinez

Darian Weeks vs. Yohan Lainesse

170 lbs.: Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

179 lbs.: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

170 lbs.: Jingliang Li vs. Daniel Rodriguez

140 lbs.: Irene Aldana vs. Macy Chiasson

205 lbs.: Johnny Walker vs. Ion Cutelaba

