Coach: ‘Sir’ Leon Edwards doesn’t have time for a ‘little redneck’ like Colby Covington

UFC President Dana White once tried to book Colby Covington against Leon Edwards, but “Chaos” dismissed the potential matchup and insisted “Rocky” was completely “irrelevant” in the 170-pound division.

Covington also suggested a “mumbling, fumbling idiot” like Edwards did not deserve a title shot because nobody in the MMA community even cared about his career.

Looks like Edwards got the last laugh.

“Rocky” captured the welterweight title with a stunning, fifth-round head kick over Kamaru Usman in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last month in Salt Lake City. Now all the fighters who wanted nothing to do with Edwards (including this guy) are reconsidering their position.

“Colby, you little redneck, you can stay furthermore,” coach Dave Lovell told MMA Junkie. “It’s (Leon’s) time to talk. It’s his time to let these so-called big mouths — Colby called him what? Didn’t even call him by his name. What was he calling him? Leon Scott? Well, I’ve got news for him now. It’s not Leon Scott. Call him ‘Sir Leon Scott’ from this day on. When we get around to you (Covington), we’ll deal with you, mate.”

Covington is reportedly healthy and ready to fight but it sounds like the promotion is going with an Edwards-Usman trilogy in early 2023. In addition, top contender Khamzat Chimaev probably next in line, assuming “Borz” defeats longtime veteran Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas.