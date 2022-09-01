Conor McGregor tweets, deletes ugly Twitter attack on Hasbulla, bold UFC champ intercedes

Pint-sized internet sensation “Hasbulla” is a longtime friend of top UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, as well as former 155-pound titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s probably why Hasbulla pokes fun at Conor McGregor, who spent the last several years feuding with the Dagestani crew.

Hazzy even named his pet chicken “Conor McGregor.”

I guess “Notorious” got tired of all the teasing and recently unleashed an ugly Twitter rant directed at Hasbulla, calling him a “smelly inbred” and a “gimp” who should be “booted over a goal post.” Not surprisingly, McGregor later deleted those tweets but nothing is ever really gone when it comes to the Internet.

McGregor’s Twitter attack did not sit well with current UFC featherweight champion and top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Alex Volkanovski. “The Great” promised to intercede on Hasbulla’s behalf though to be fair, Volkanovski already had his eyes locked on “The Notorious” ex-champion.

You'll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone @TheNotoriousMMA — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 1, 2022

Henry Cejudo is not impressed.

Hasbulla had to create a new Instagram account after getting booted for death threats back in late 2021 (no, the target wasn’t McGregor). And once his “Notorious” feud is put to bed Hazzy still has unfinished business with Abdu Rozik, a rivalry that resurrects the playground maxim “pick on someone your own size.”