Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Leon Edwards’ last-minute Hail Mary head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman will go down as one of the best knockouts of the year (HIGHLIGHTS). UFC 278’s main event seemed like a done deal, but Edwards pulled the trigger at the perfect time to upset the dominant champion and undo all of his previous good work.

The win does not come without a smidge of controversy, however. Though Usman himself didn’t complain in defeat, UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has argued that Edwards cheated in the earlier portions of the fight. Specifically, Edwards did lose position for grabbing the fence at one point, and there was a brief break in the action due to an eye poke (which doesn’t look great for Edwards given his history with Belal Muhammad).

So, while there may be some truth in Sonnen’s claim, UFC President Dana White doesn’t believe that’s a fair summation of what happened. Instead, he gives full credit to that magic left kick for getting the job done.

“He became champion with a head kick,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “He didn’t win by grabbing the fence. I mean, he got absolutely dominated in that whole fight except for that couple of minutes in the first round. He got absolutely dominated, and you know, that’s completely unfair of Chael Sonnen to say that. That kid sucked it up, dug down deep and landed literally the perfect head kick with like a minute left in the fight. So I would say that that’s silly, ridiculous and absolutely unfair to say about Leon.”

In addition, it’s worth mentioning that both fighters were playing a bit dirty. Usman was grabbing gloves and the cage himself, and its arguable that he was given an unearned rest after a declared low blow seemed to land more towards the mid-section. In wrestling-heavy, grinding matches like their 24-minute title fight, a bit of rule fudging is hardly uncommon, particularly since consequences in MMA are often few and far between.

Related Watch Leon Practice The Kick Combo That Crushed Usman

Insomnia

Everyone except the UFC is holding shows in Hawaii. If only BJ Penn’s governor bid had turned out differently!

RIZIN just announced they are planning on doing events in Hawaii in 2023. Sakakibara says that @ScottCoker & @FloydMayweather will help with the events#RIZINHawaii — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) August 31, 2022

Good on Marvin Vettori and his team for embracing the meme.

Andre Muniz makes a bold callout. I’d like to see the jiu-jitsu ace get his step up in competition!

Estou pronto para dia 15 de outubro, @ufc mande o contrato MUNIZ x CANNONIER . I’m ready! Send me the contract ‍♂️ @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 — Andre Muniz (@andremunizufc) August 31, 2022

Related Strickland Vs Cannonier Canceled

I don’t know that size or strength have ever been a limiting factor for Alexander Hernandez, but it will be interesting to see how he performs at 145 lbs.

Alexander Hernandez will drop to featherweight to face Billy Quarantillo at #UFC282, Dec. 10, per @TeamIridiumISA, who manages both fighters. That's a really interesting fight. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 31, 2022

This is a Fedor vs. Kevin Randleman moment (except I don’t know the final outcome).

Ray Waters slamming Leivon Lewis on his head moments ago at #LFA140. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/CbRWKdfOG3 — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) August 27, 2022

There was an odd injury last week on Contender Series, here’s the breakdown:

Speaking of Contenders Series, has anyone made bank yet fading Gianni the Greek?

Related UFC Paris Best Bets And Predictions

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Yup, this match up went about as well as expected.

aikido expert challenges a real mma fighter. pic.twitter.com/H2nXVqwzbx — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) August 31, 2022

Mota timed his strike perfectly to let his opponent walk into this hook.

A pair of light kicks answered by a much more real threat.

Dios mio lo que acaba de hacer Sheikh-Mansur Khabibulaev!! Candidato a KO del año! #ACA143 pic.twitter.com/3GDktXOzUP — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 27, 2022

Random Land

Detroit hustles harder.

Midnight Music: Soul, 1971

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.