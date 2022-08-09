Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Just moments ago, one of the most talented wrestlers to ever transition to MMA made his way to the “Contenders Series” cage. Bo Nickal, a longtime training partner of Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team, recently committed fully to chasing MMA, and he’s quickly earned an opportunity to become a UFC fighter on the strength of his reputation and wrestling accolades.

His opponent, Zachary Borrego, walked to the cage as a +1400 underdog.

It took less than five seconds for Nickal to score his first double leg takedown. He nearly wrapped up a guillotine choke moments later, instead snapping down the head and gaining back mount. Nickal fully committed to a rear naked choke that was right across the jaw, securing his second professional win in almost exactly a minute.

Check out the full highlights below:

Bo Nickal makes it look too easy#DWCS

pic.twitter.com/DQi9TIFbRW — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 10, 2022

Oficial, Bo Nickal derrota a Zachary Borrego por sumisión (estrangulación trasera) en #DWCS pic.twitter.com/4TdwGlznAj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 10, 2022

This was exactly the type of performance most expected. Nickal’s wrestling credentials and athleticism make him a nightmare match up for anyone without similar skills or at least a ton of MMA experience.

Most thought that this type of victory would earn Nickal a UFC contract. Though three of his peers from the evening did score such an opportunity, Nickal was instead offered a chance to fight again on “Contenders Series” in order to lock down a spot on the roster.

Bad decision?

For the complete Contenders Series results and play-by-play, click HERE!

Insomnia

Must-watch Jiri Prochazka footage.

Chan Sung Jung is dealing with some seriously intense flooding at his gym.

Tony Ferguson to Jackson-Wink MMA is an interesting and unexpected move. I guess it’s an improvement from his self-trained strategy?

I am not a Sam Alvey fan, but reacting with memes to getting fired is a respectable move.

It has been oddly paced, but the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno rivalry has been excellent viewing so far.

Put some respect on Jamahal Hill’s name! That man is knocking people out left and right for a good reason.

My thoughts on some of the comments about me fighting in the top 5!!!#gotmefuckedup pic.twitter.com/Z2QtjCEt1X — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 9, 2022

Shooting on Kamaru Usman is probably not a good idea!

Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru like a dummy

pic.twitter.com/bilsFWG2OF — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 8, 2022

This is quality content.

Hasbulla enjoying his time on a speed boat in Kyrgyzstan ahead of Eagle FC 49 while Khabib Nurmagomedov films pic.twitter.com/Eff4jaThoK — MMA LockerRoom (@mma_lockerroom) August 9, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Leon Edwards actually did a great job vs. Usman’s wrestling in the first round, this fight is worth a rewatch.

Finishing — rather than or in addition to starting — combinations with a hard jab is a great skill.

This isn’t a finish, but watch it anyway.

Random Land

Google Earth has seen some s—t.

Midnight Music: Indie, 2019

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.