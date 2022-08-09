Welcome to Midnight Mania!
Just moments ago, one of the most talented wrestlers to ever transition to MMA made his way to the “Contenders Series” cage. Bo Nickal, a longtime training partner of Jorge Masvidal at American Top Team, recently committed fully to chasing MMA, and he’s quickly earned an opportunity to become a UFC fighter on the strength of his reputation and wrestling accolades.
His opponent, Zachary Borrego, walked to the cage as a +1400 underdog.
It took less than five seconds for Nickal to score his first double leg takedown. He nearly wrapped up a guillotine choke moments later, instead snapping down the head and gaining back mount. Nickal fully committed to a rear naked choke that was right across the jaw, securing his second professional win in almost exactly a minute.
This was exactly the type of performance most expected. Nickal’s wrestling credentials and athleticism make him a nightmare match up for anyone without similar skills or at least a ton of MMA experience.
Most thought that this type of victory would earn Nickal a UFC contract. Though three of his peers from the evening did score such an opportunity, Nickal was instead offered a chance to fight again on “Contenders Series” in order to lock down a spot on the roster.
Bad decision?
Insomnia
Must-watch Jiri Prochazka footage.
Chan Sung Jung is dealing with some seriously intense flooding at his gym.
Tony Ferguson to Jackson-Wink MMA is an interesting and unexpected move. I guess it’s an improvement from his self-trained strategy?
I am not a Sam Alvey fan, but reacting with memes to getting fired is a respectable move.
It has been oddly paced, but the Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno rivalry has been excellent viewing so far.
Figgy boxing pic.twitter.com/rfw7IQCOto— ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) August 8, 2022
Put some respect on Jamahal Hill’s name! That man is knocking people out left and right for a good reason.
My thoughts on some of the comments about me fighting in the top 5!!!#gotmefuckedup pic.twitter.com/Z2QtjCEt1X— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 9, 2022
Shooting on Kamaru Usman is probably not a good idea!
Brandon Marshall trying to wrestle Kamaru like a dummy— Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) August 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/bilsFWG2OF
This is quality content.
Hasbulla enjoying his time on a speed boat in Kyrgyzstan ahead of Eagle FC 49 while Khabib Nurmagomedov films pic.twitter.com/Eff4jaThoK— MMA LockerRoom (@mma_lockerroom) August 9, 2022
Slips, rips, and KO clips
Leon Edwards actually did a great job vs. Usman’s wrestling in the first round, this fight is worth a rewatch.
Finishing — rather than or in addition to starting — combinations with a hard jab is a great skill.
ISLAM DULATOV pic.twitter.com/Mv2hKfsjwE— Ethan (@NaoyaSZN) August 6, 2022
This isn’t a finish, but watch it anyway.
Spectacular throw by Jarno Errens #BRAVECF61 pic.twitter.com/yUFAezemJk— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 6, 2022
Random Land
Google Earth has seen some s—t.
Midnight Music: Indie, 2019
Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.
