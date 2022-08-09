UFC 280 poster drops for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi

We'll see you #InAbuDhabi Your official #UFC280 poster is here! [ Oct 22 | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/ey3bFwkP1x

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over two months away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Now it has an official poster.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his division crown during a botched weigh in, and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who will no doubt have retired lightweight deity Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

In the UFC 280 co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who collide on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

