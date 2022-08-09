Police officer accused of murdering jiu-jitsu phenom Leandro Lo surrenders to authorities

Police officer Henrique Otavio Oliveira Velozo surrendered to authorities on Monday just two days after the fatal shooting of eight-time jiu jitsu champion Leandro Lo, who scuffled with Velozo last weekend inside Clube Sirio in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

That’s according to a recent update from Globo (via MMA Fighting).

“He arrived, took a bottle of drink from our table,” a witness told G1. “Lo just immobilized him to calm down. He took four or five steps and shot.”

Lo later died at Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital in Jabaquara.

UOL also reports that Velozo was convicted of assaulting a fellow officer back in 2017 but did not serve any jail time for the incident. He’s currently being held at Romao Gomes Military Prison until his trial.

The 33 year-old Lo had a long list of grappling accomplishments, capturing eight world cups, eight Pan-American Games, and seven Copa Podio Grand Prix tournaments.