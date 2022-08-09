Anthony Pettis posts X-rays of fractured hands, heads for surgery following latest PFL loss

Anthony Pettis is headed for surgery.

The former UFC lightweight champion continues to struggle under the PFL banner, losing four of five and coughing up back-to-back losses to Stevie Ray, the latter of which bounced the 35 year-old “Showtime” from the promotion’s 2022 lightweight tournament.

In addition, Pettis suffered fractures to his left hand and right thumb.

“Left hand [and] right thumb fractures,” Pettis wrote on Instagram. “Time for surgery and to start the recovery process.”

No word yet on what the future holds for Pettis or whether or not “Showtime” will even return for the PFL 2023 season. His loss to Ray will send “Braveheart” into the lightweight finals — with a $1 million prize on the line — opposite fellow UFC export Olivier Aubin-Mercier.

Aubin-Mercier topped Alexander Martinez by way of unanimous decision on the Pettis-Ray undercard last weekend at Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.