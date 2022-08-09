Latest UFC rankings update: Jamahal Hill jumps to No. 6, Geoff Neal cracks Top 10

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) tinkered with its official rankings in the wake of its UFC Vegas 59 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which took place last Sat. night (Aug. 6, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Main card winners Jamahal Hill and Geoff Neal both enjoyed a big bump in their respective weight classes, courtesy of knockout wins over Thiago Santos and Vicente Luque, respectively.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Israel Adesanya

4. Charles Oliveira

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Aljamain Sterling

7. Dustin Poirier

8. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jiri Prochazka

10. Max Holloway

11. Jon Jones

12. Stipe Miocic

13. Petr Yan

14. Brandon Moreno

15. Robert Whittaker

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo

1. Brandon Moreno *Interim Champion

2. Alexandre Pantoja

3. Kai Kara France

4. Askar Askarov

5. Brandon Royval

6. Alex Perez

7. Matheus Nicolau

8. Matt Schnell

9. David Dvorak

10. Tim Elliott

11. Amir Albazi

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Manel Kape

14. Jeffrey Molina

14. Tagir Ulanbekov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Aljamain Sterling

1. Petr Yan

2. T.J. Dillashaw

3. Jose Aldo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Marlon Vera

6. Merab Dvalishvili

7. Rob Font

8. Dominick Cruz

9. Pedro Munhoz

10. Song Yadong

11. Ricky Simon

12. Frankie Edgar

13. Sean O’Malley

14. Umar Nurmagomedov

15. Jack Shore

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Josh Emmett

5. Calvin Kattar

6. Arnold Allen

7. Chan Sung Jung

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Bryce Mitchell

10. Dan Ige

11. Sodiq Yusuff

12. Edson Barboza

13. Movsar Evloev

14. Shane Burgos

15. Ilia Topuria

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Dustin Poirier

3. Justin Gaethje

4. Islam Makhachev

5. Michael Chandler

6. Beneil Dariush

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Rafael dos Anjos

9. Mateusz Gamrot

10. Arman Tsarukyan

11. Tony Ferguson

12. Conor McGregor

13. Dan Hooker

14. Jalin Turner

15. Damir Ismagulov

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Kamaru Usman

1. Colby Covington

2. Leon Edwards

3. Khamzat Chimaev

4. Gilbert Burns

5. Belal Muhammed

6. Stephen Thompson +1

7. Sean Brady +2

8. Geoff Neal +5

9. Jorge Masvidal -1

9. Vicente Luque -3

11. Shavkat Rakhmonov -1

12. Michael Chiesa -1

13. Neil Magny -1

14. Li Jingliang

15. Michel Pereira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Robert Whittaker

2. Jared Cannonier

3. Marvin Vettori

4. Derek Brunson

5. Alex Pereira

6. Paulo Costa

7. Sean Strickland

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Darren Till

10. Andre Muniz

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Uriah Hall

13. Nassourdine Imavov

14. Dricus Du Plessis

15. Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jiri Prochazka

1. Glover Teixeira

2. Jan Blachowicz

3. Magomed Ankalaev

4. Aleksandar Rakic

5. Anthony Smith

6. Jamahal Hill +4

7. Dominick Reyes

8. Volkan Oezdemir

9. Thiago Santos -3

10. Paul Craig -1

11. Nikita Krylov

12. Ryan Spann

13. Johnny Walker

14. Dustin Jacoby

15. Jim Crute

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Francis Ngannou

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Stipe Miocic

3. Tai Tuivasa

4. Curtis Blaydes

5. Sergei Pavlovich

6. Tom Aspinall

7. Derrick Lewis

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

10. Chris Daukaus

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Serghei Spivac *NR

13. Alexandr Romanov -1

14. Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

15. Blagoy Ivanov

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Valentina Shevchenko

3. Julianna Pena

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Weili Zhang

6. Carla Esparza

7. Jessica Andrade

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Holly Holm

10. Katlyn Chookagian

11. Ketlen Vieira

12. Yan Xiaonan

13. Mackenzie Dern

14. Taila Santos

15. Lauren Murphy

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Carla Esparza

1. Rose Namajunas

2. Zhang Weili

3. Marina Rodriguez

4. Mackenzie Dern

5. Yan Xiaonan

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Tecia Torres

8. Amanda Lemos

9. Nina Nunes

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Michelle Waterson

12. Virna Jandiroba

13. Angela Hill

14. Emily Ducote

15. Luana Pinheiro

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Valentina Shevchenko

1. Katlyn Chookagian

2. Talia Santos

3. Lauren Murphy

4. Jessica Andrade

5. Alexa Grasso

6. Viviane Araujo

7. Manon Fiorot

8. Jennifer Maia

9. Andrea Lee

10. Maycee Barber

11. Casey O’Neill

12. Cynthia Calvillo

13. Erin Blanchfield

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Molly McCann

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1. Julianna Pena

2. Ketlen Vieira

3. Holly Holm

4. Irene Aldana

5. Raquel Pennington

6. Yana Kunitskaya

7. Aspen Ladd

8. Sara McMann

9. Pannie Kianzad

10. Macy Chiasson

11. Miesha Tate

12. (T) Karol Rosa

12. (T) Lina Lansberg +1

14. Julia Avila

15. Norma Dumont

There you have it.

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the bantamweight division, following the UFC San Diego: “Vera vs. Cruz” mixed martial arts (MMA) event scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

