Dana White’s Contender Series looks to one-up last Tuesday’s card for the ages tonight (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022), starting at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

After a damp squib of a season premiere, Week 2 of Season 6 wound up being one of the most entertaining events in the history of the series. Billy Goff’s and Chris Duncan’s comeback knockouts, Vinicius Salvador’s and Waldo Cortes-Acosta’s beatdowns, and Francis Marshall’s dominant decision win all resulted in UFC contracts.

This week’s main event features wrestling legend Bo Nickal (1-0), who squares off with the overweight Zachary Borrego (3-0) at 185 pounds. Up at Heavyweight, Paulo Renato Jr. (10-1) looks for his tenth straight win against late replacement and series veteran Jamal Pogues (8-3), while Venezuelan Featherweight Erik Silva takes on Glory veteran Anvar Boynazarov (3-0). Also on tap are a Flyweight battle between LFA regular Clayton Carpenter (5-0) and Combate vet Edgar Chaidez (8-3) and Sandra Lavado (10-2) versus Karolina Wojcik (8-2) at 115 pounds.

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego

Paulo Renato Jr. vs. Jamal Pogues

Erik Silva vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Edgar Chairez vs. Clayton Carpenter

Sandra Lavado vs. Karolina Wojcik — Wojcik def. Lavado by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

185 lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Paulo Renato Jr. vs. Jamal Pogues

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Erik Silva vs. Anvar Boynazarov

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Clayton Carpenter

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Sandra Lavado vs. Karolina Wojcik

Round one: Low kick from Wojcik after avoiding a 1-1-2. Quick exchange in the center, another low kick. Counters from Lavado. Clash of heads a minute in as they tie up. No major strikes yet. Wojcik hops into the clinch and takes her to the fence. Two minutes in. They separate. Hard counter right by Lavado to answer a low kick. Wojcik punches into the clinch again and takes her to the fence. Lavado reverses with two minutes to go.

Separation. Wojcik low kick, avoids a counter hook. The next check hook lands. Wojcik jumps into the clinch yet again with a minute to go. Knee up top. She trips Lavado up, looks for the back, no dice. 10-9 Wojcik.

Round two: Wojcik briefly ties up. Back to the low kick. Lavado puts her on the fence. Jockeying for position. One minute in. Trading outside position on the fence. They separate. Lavado takes a thumb in the eye. Two minutes in. They trade kicks. Remarkably dull fight so far. Wojcik tries to rush in, whiffs, lands a swatting right on the next entry. Lavado waiting to counter and doing little else. There’s a solid two-piece. Wojcik barrels into the clinch once again and takes her down with two minutes to go.

Lavado regains half guard. Short elbows from Wojcik. Lavado works her way up with a minute to go. Wojcik puts her on the fence, lands elbows. Lavado hits her own trip, holds onto a rear waist lock before the bell. 10-9 Wojcik.

Round three: No urgency whatsoever from Lavado. She fires a body kick, only for Wojcik to catch it and take her down into guard. Short shots from Wojcik a minute in. More ground-and-pound. Lavado entirely passive off her back two minutes in. Wojcik lifts her up, then slams home an elbow. Chipping away. Two minutes to go.

Continuing to work against the fence. Wojcik tries to pin an arm, then looks for the back as Lavado works her way up. One minute to go. Wojcuk nearly has the RNC but the angle’s bad and she ends up on the bottom. Now Lavado jumps on her back. Both hooks in, landing punches. 10-9 Wojcik.

Final result: Wojcik def. Lavado by unanimous decision

