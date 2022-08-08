 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Paris fighter injured after toilet accident, severs pinky tendon

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan v Gamrot Photo by Todd Lussier/Zuffa LLC

Christos Giagos’ hopes of competing at UFC Paris have been flushed down the drain.

Initially set to compete opposite Benoit Saint-Denis at the promotion’s debut event in France on Sept. 3, Giagos revealed today (Mon., Aug. 8, 2022) that he’s suffered an injury thanks to a mishap involving some home appliances.

“It kills me writing this so I’ll keep it short,” Giagos posted on Instagram. “I was getting some cleaning done and while wiping down a piece of my grill in the trash my hand hit a broken porcelain toilet and gashed my hand open, cutting a tendon in my pinky .

“Unfortunately, due to the severity of the injury I had to pull out of my upcoming fight in Paris. I was praying the damage wasn’t bad so I could still take the fight, but that wasn’t the case.

“I went to a hand specialist today to check the damage and had to undergo a minor surgery to reattach my pinky tendon.

“My focus is to get healed up as fast as possible. As much as this pains me, the only thing I have control over is how quickly I get back.”

Giagos’ scheduled appearance versus Saint-Denis was to be his 12th in the Octagon and his ninth on this current second stint. The 32-year-old Lightweight will have to continue to eagerly anticipate his return, attempting to snap a two-fight losing streak after back-to-back losses against Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises.

UFC’s first show in the country is expected to be a big event as it’s capped off by two pivotal fights in the Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions. In the co-main event, the former 185-pound champion, Robert Whittaker, looks to turn back Marvin Vettori. Then Ciryl Gane looks to rebound off his first career loss against fan favorite, Tai Tuviasa.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...