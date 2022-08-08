Video: Disorganized, unsupervised UFC staredown leads to ‘Contender Series’ head mashing

The #DWCS faceoff between Sandra Lavado and Karolina Wojcik went off the rails. Full story: https://t.co/4EbnkHaJhx pic.twitter.com/TJwLN6fAfV

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) may be in a position to hand out another batch of UFC contracts at the conclusion of Dana White’s “Contender Series” tomorrow night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Just like every other mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in “Sin City,” the athletes scheduled to compete were asked to hit the scale and make their respective marks before coming face-to-face for the pre-fight staredowns.

Pretty standard stuff.

Related White Celebrates Rogue Promoter Who Canceled Boring Bout

What's not standard is to have fighters face off after weeks of training and days of cutting weight — when emotions and hormones are at their peak — without any supervision. No, a disembodied voice shouting instructions from across the room does not count.

Just ask strawweights Sandra Lavado and Karolina Wojcik.

Hopefully that bad blood carries over to the cage for tomorrow night’s fight. Also scheduled to compete are Bo Nickal vs. Zachary Borrego, Jamal Pogues vs. Paulo Renato Jr., Anvar Boynazarov vs. Erik Silva, and Clayton Carpenter vs. Edgar Chairez.

Be sure to check back tomorrow night for complete “Contender Series” results and live play-by-play.