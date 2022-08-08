Surprise! Jake Pauls ‘big announcement’ after multi-million dollar fight falls through is BS

Social media sensation Jake Paul, who moonlights as a celebrity boxer, recently teased a “big announcement” across most of his social media outlets for this Monday morning (Aug. 8) and the big day is finally here.

So why all the hullabaloo?

Paul is launching his new weekly sports show “BS with Jake Paul,” part of his “Sports Media Content Factory” under BETR, a direct-to-consumer sports book that focuses on live, in-game micro-betting in real time.

“I wasn’t into sports betting until I was introduced to micro-betting,” said Paul, Founder and President of Betr. “Micro-betting is the TikTok-ification of sports betting and I am excited to bring it to the masses through Betr. We are in this for the long haul and are focused on doing things the right way. We are getting licensed state-by-state, adhering to each state’s regulatory framework while advocating for important consumer protections and responsible gambling. We want to be the category defining consumer company in both sports betting and sports media by the end of the decade and are confident we will achieve that goal.”

The Miami-based company has raised $50 million from “leading investors.”

Paul was previously scheduled to box Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York City last Sat. night (Aug. 6); however, that fight fell apart over weight-related issues and “The Problem Child” was forced to abandon his “Big Apple” boxing match.

I guess that frees up more time for his weekly “BS.”

“Stephen A. Smith, Pat McAfee, Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe ... there’s a new sheriff in town,” Paul said about his new sports commentary show. “Surprise motherfuckers.”