Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.

It was Alvey’s fourth loss in a row, and the last fight on his UFC contract. He ends it on a 0-8-1 skid.

Following the fight, Alvey took to Instagram and wrote “Well s— … I swear i used to be good. I lost a step somewhere but my family got to see me fight live. I’m fine but my pride hurts right now. Love you guys. (Even the haters).”

Alvey has been with the UFC since 2014 for 24 fights now (plus two TUF exhibition bouts), but this is probably the end of the road. Leading up to the fight he told MMA Fighting that matchmaker Mick Maynard had said they would let him fight out his current contract but recommend he retire after that.

“He said we recommend you retire afterwards but we’ll let you fight out [the last fight on your deal],” Alvey said. “It was kind of like you’re probably not going to retire but we’re going to say we recommend it. We’ll see what happens.”

As for why the UFC held onto “Smilin’ Sam” for so long when most fighters don’t survive a three fight skid?

Please Sam Alvey. For the love of God stop. That's 8 losses in a row now. Good lord. pic.twitter.com/HQlVCRInaT — MartialMind (@MartialMind1) August 7, 2022

“They kind of said ‘You’ve taken a lot of fights that most people would not have taken,’” Alvey told MMA Fighting. “‘Short notice, you’ve gone across seas, you’ve always showed up and your fights are always entertaining and on top of all that, he said you are a joy to work with. When you come to fight week, when you come to the UFC PI, when you do anything like that, your team is someone everyone is excited to see, everyone is excited to work with. You bring a positivity with you that most fighters don’t. We appreciate that.’”

Alvey is by all accounts a nice guy with a lovely family. He’s married to McKey Sullivan, the winner of America’s Next Top Model season 11, and was making some pretty good money over the last few years. According to ESPN, he was making $75,000 to show and $75,000 to win, with $21,000 in Venum outfit pay.

Sam Alvey told ESPN before #UFCVegas59 that he would make $96k total if he lost. That’s a solid payday. I’m sure he’s been in that ballpark for a minute. It’s easier for me to say, but I don’t think he should continue to risk his health. Brutal. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 7, 2022

If this is the end of the UFC road for Sam Alvey, he leaves the promotion with a 10-13-1 record (33-18 MMA) and notable wins over Gian Villante, Rashad Evans, and Nate Marquardt.