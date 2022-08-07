Jamahal Hill took another big step up in the light heavyweight division, beating No. 6-ranked Thiago Santos in UFC Vegas 59’s main event last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) via fourth round technical knockout (watch highlights here). It was an impressive performance that earned both men a $50,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus, but only Hill advanced forward into title contention.

During the UFC Vegas 59’s post-fight press conference, Hill brought his coaches and cornermen up on the podium with him to celebrate the victory.

“This is who y’all face,” he said. “Y’all need to see the face of terror. I’m not the only one, the face of terror is my entire team.”

As for the win against Santos, Hill said, “I expected a war, I expected a man that’s been up at the top and battling the top guys to not quit, to not back down, to not give an inch in there, and to bring it. I made mistakes and he made me pay for them. But I’m coming, bro. I don’t stop. I don’t know how to stop coming.

“I’m happy with the win but I’m not happy with the performance,” he continued. “I need to get back to the drawing board and do a much, much better job. And yeah, that’s what I’m going to do.”

This was Hill’s third (technical) knockout win in a row and fifth of seven fights in UFC. As far as “Sweet Dreams” is concerned, that’s good enough to get him a title shot.

“Everybody interests me up at the top,” he said. “But I want the shot at Jiri, I’ve been calling for Jiri for two years now. I want him. I don’t care if he’s champion, I got twice as many wins as he does in this organization. So I want him. If I can’t get him, give me the man that used to sit on the throne. I’ll take Jan. I’m hungry. I want gold. The lion is hungry for gold. Present or former.”

“I’ve been trying to get up to the top of this game and be one of those guys for a minute and *whistles* on the way. On the way.”

