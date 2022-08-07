Jamahal Hill saw his UFC light heavyweight stock grow larger last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” stole the main event with a fourth-round TKO finish over Thiago Santos.

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, every other fight on the card ended in a finish. It is the second time in modern UFC history that a fight card has had a 100-percent finish rate with at least 10 fights. The other event was Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold 1 at UFC Fight Night 55 back in 2014. That one had 11.

Let’s check out the other finishes from UFC Vegas 59 below to see what went down on a historic night inside the Octagon:

Geoff Neal became the first fighter to finish welterweight contender Vicente Luque with strikes when he delivered a third-round knockout (watch HERE)

Mohammed Usman captured Ultimate Fighter heavyweight glory with a second-round knockout finish over a previously undefeated Zac Pauga

Juliana Miller found her way to a Ultimate Fighter title when she ended Brogan Walker-Sanchez with a third-round TKO

Heavyweight contender Sergey Spivak proved he’s ready for a top 10 opponent with a TKO stoppage over Augusto Sakai

Terrance McKinney kept his 100-percent finish rate in tact with a rear-naked choke submission over lightweight fighter Erick Gonzalez (highlights HERE)

Michal Oleksiejczuk ended the long UFC career of Sam Alvey with a masterful first-round TKO finish in what was his UFC middleweight debut

Bryan Battle pushed his UFC record to 3-0 after delivering a memorable 44-second head kick knockout over veteran Takashi Sato

Women’s strawweight prospect Cory McKenna became the first female in UFC history to record a Von Flue choke when she stopped Miranda Granger in the second

Mayra Bueno Silva proved her grappling chops yet again with a first-round armbar finish over promising prospect Stephanie Egger

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 59 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos

Performance of the Night: Geoff Neal

Performance of the Night: Mohammed Usman

Performance of the Night: Bryan Battle

For complete UFC Vegas 59 results and coverage click here.