Geoff Neal became the first fighter to finish Vicente Luque with strikes earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Handz of Steel” secured a decisive third-round knockout (punches).
Neal was leading the dance in the first round with solid output and a mean left hand. Luque started to show some serious damage on his face, but he hung in tough to regain momentum in the second. Neal needed to secure the third round to ensure the win, but he ended up finding a finish anyways. After clobbering Luque with a barrage of punches ad uppercuts along the cage Neal launched a final two-piece combo to put Luque down for the count.
Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.
Neal, 31, was coming off a split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio his last time out so he needed a performance to stand out in the stacked welterweight division. This knockout over a proven contender like Luque will certainly do the trick as Neal tries to make his push into the division’s top 10.
