Geoff Neal became the first fighter to finish Vicente Luque with strikes earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Handz of Steel” secured a decisive third-round knockout (punches).

LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+ LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Aug. 6, 2022, with a thrilling Light Heavyweight contender bout that will see No. 6-ranked Thiago Santos take on No. 10-seeded Jamahal Hill. In UFC Vegas 59’s co-main event, No. 6-ranked Welterweight contender, Vicente Luque, will lock horns with No. 13-seeded contender, Geoff Neal, in a pivotal match up. Also on the card, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Finale matches are set as Mohammed Usman and Zac Pauga battle at Heavyweight and Brogan Walker and Juliana Miller face off at Flyweight with UFC contracts on the line. Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action! STREAM NOW

Neal was leading the dance in the first round with solid output and a mean left hand. Luque started to show some serious damage on his face, but he hung in tough to regain momentum in the second. Neal needed to secure the third round to ensure the win, but he ended up finding a finish anyways. After clobbering Luque with a barrage of punches ad uppercuts along the cage Neal launched a final two-piece combo to put Luque down for the count.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Neal, 31, was coming off a split-decision win over Santiago Ponzinibbio his last time out so he needed a performance to stand out in the stacked welterweight division. This knockout over a proven contender like Luque will certainly do the trick as Neal tries to make his push into the division’s top 10.

For complete UFC Vegas 59 results and coverage click here.