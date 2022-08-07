Jamahal Hill delivered another impressive performance last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” put a stop to former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos with a fourth-round TKO (punches).

Santos was more active in the early going then any of his other recent fights. The former title challenger scored some hard leg kicks while lining up a few power shots over the top. Hill was game, though, as the rangy striker kept out of serious trouble to meet Santos with some clean counters to steal sizeable momentum. Santos regained control in the third round with solid wrestling and ground control. Hill started to show some damage as he entered the championship frames for the first time ever.

Hill responded in fashion. As both light heavyweights went toe-to-toe in an all-out slugfest it was “Sweet Dreams” who landed the final blows in the fourth. He caught Santos with a nasty right hand that sent “Marreta” crashing to the canvas. Hill jumped on top for vicious punches and elbows until referee Herb Dean woke up and stopped the fight. The finish capped off a night of 10 UFC fights that all ended in a knockout or submission.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

A message from @JamahalH to the rest of the LHW division #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/YHzl0lUvhS — UFC (@ufc) August 7, 2022

Another big win for @JamahalH Hill, and you have to imagine he’ll have an even bigger fight next!!! #UFCVegas59 pic.twitter.com/Z1Xda6rHwh — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) August 7, 2022

