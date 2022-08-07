Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) phenom Gordon Ryan attempts to settle an old score this evening (Sun., Aug. 7, 2022) when he meets two-time conqueror, Felipe Pena, in the no-time limit, submission-only main event of FloGrappling’s latest “Who’s Number One” event.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of the main event below, as well as quick results for the rest of the main card starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Pena submitted Ryan in 2016 and subsequently out-pointed him in the 2017 ADCC Absolute finals, but Ryan has since evolved into one of if not the most fearsome grapplers on the planet. He was last seen running roughshod over world champion Pedro Marinho last month in a performance so dominant he spent 25 minutes working for a smother choke to little resistance before deciding to just put him away with a rear-naked choke.

The rest of the card, which comprises 15-minute bouts, includes former Bellator champion Rafael Lovato Jr. and wunderkind Mica Galvao, among others.

