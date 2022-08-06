 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Watch UFC Vegas 59 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 59 officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between light heavyweight contenders Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill, a co-headliner pitting proven finisher Vicente Luque against welterweight veteran Geoff Neal, and two Ultimate Fighter finale fights, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

