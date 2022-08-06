Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Both heavyweights were tentative at first, but Pauga was able to mix in a little more to take an early lead on the scorecards. The second round began and Usman moved in quickly. Pauga willing exchanged, but Usman was right there to deliver a short left counter followed by hammer fists to put a violent finish to Pauga.
Usman, the younger brother of current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, pushes his pro MMA record to 8-2 with this win. The 33-year-old prospect clearly has serious stopping power, but “The Motor” may need to let his hands go more often in the early going as he dives into the heavyweight pool.
