Terrance McKinney captured his 12th-career first-round finish earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “T. Wrecks” beat down Erick Gonzalez before locking in a standing rear-naked choke.

McKinney looked great from the opening bell. He was aggressive with his attacks, but took enough time to avoid any serious counter shots from Gonzalez. He let his hands go early and often and clipped Gonzalez a few good times. Once the action hit the canvas McKinney’s wrestling and grappling shined through. As Gonzalez tried to break free during a scramble McKinney quickly took his back and worked for the submission finish.

Check out the final moments of the fight above and the post-fight interview below, both courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

McKinney, 27, was coming off that insane knockout loss to Drew Dober back in March so it’s good to see him dust those cobwebs off. “T. Wrecks” continues to showcase an unworldly knack for finishing fights and the wrestling to back up his hands. It will be interesting to see what’s next for McKinney, especially considering he called out Paddy Pimblett after this win.

For complete UFC Vegas 59 results and coverage click here.