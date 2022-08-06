Michal Oleksiejczuk made good on his UFC middleweight debut earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former light heavyweight contender stopped veteran Sam Alvey with a first-round TKO (punches).

Alvey was fighting out his contract in this one and was hoping to get a finish to snap his four-year winless streak. However, Oleksiejczuk was all Alvey from the opening bell and didn’t allow Sam to do much of anything. Oleksiejczuk’s hands looked crisp as he moved in for the kill along the cage. He dropped Alvey with a huge shot and almost took him out. Alvey returned to his feet battered and bloodied which allowed Oleksiejczuk another window of opportunity to pour on more offense and find the finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Oleksiejczuk, 27, was a pretty damn good fighter at 205 pounds, but always seemed a little outsized. Moving down to the middleweight division looks like a genius decision for a fighter with exceptional hand speed and shot selection. If Oleksiejczuk can utilize his new size advantage in his new division he could make a quick run to the top 15.

For complete UFC Vegas 59 results and coverage click here.