Bryan Battle pushed his Octagon record to 3-0 with a monstrous head kick knockout finish over Takashi Sato earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The two welterweights went back-and-forth for a few moments before Battle launched a high right kick that caught Sato directly on the neck and head. Sato tumbled to the canvas and “Pooh Bear” moved in for some insurance shots before the referee pushed him off for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Battle, who won The Ultimate Fighter Season 28, is now 3-0 as a member of the UFC roster with two of those victories being finishes. The 27-year-old is looking better each time he steps inside of the Octagon, but there’s still work to be done. Battle barely broke a sweat in this fight so he’s likely to make another UFC appearance by the end of the year.

