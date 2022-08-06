Kydirgaly Ongarbayev pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent arm wrestling history earlier today (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at East vs. West 4 live on Coresports from Istanbul, Turkey, when the Kazakhstan athlete defeated legendary American arm wrestler John Brzenk in the main event.

Brzenk took an early lead 1-0 lead with the straps coming out in the opening round. Ongarbayev fought for position in the second and ended up getting the point to even the score. Ongarbayev committed an elbow foul in Round 3, but rebounded to grab yet another point on the American. A final pin by Ongarbayev in the fourth round allowed him to collect the 3-1 main event victory.

Check out the full match video highlights below:

Brzenk had won East Vs. West 3 this past May and is widely considered one of the best in the history of the sport so knocking him off is a massive feather in the cap of Ongarbayev. It’s undoubtedly the biggest victory of the 27-year-old’s arm wrestling career and an indicator that the 58-year-old Brzenk could finally be on his way out.