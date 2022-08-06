A women’s flyweight bout between Ariane Lipski and Priscila Cachoeira has been scrapped from the main card later tonight (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Per an initial report by Combate, Lipski was deemed medically unfit to make the walk tonight at UFC Vegas 59. This comes after the Brazilian fighter missed weight for the first time in her UFC career during Friday’s official weigh ins (results HERE). Lipski reportedly battled COVID-19 during her training camp for this fight and her team believes that prohibited her from successfully hitting weight. After Friday’s miss, Lipski did not feel well and was brought to the hospital for evaluation.

Lipski vs. Cachoeira has been rescheduled for next weekend’s Fight Night event in San Diego. It is the second UFC Vegas 59 fight to be pushed to next week in the past 24 hours. As a result of this cancelation a lightweight tilt between Terrance McKinney and Erick Gonzalez will be promoted to UFC Vegas 59’s main card.

Lipski, 28, was hoping to win her second-straight Octagon appearance after beating Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision last September. The former KSW women’s flyweight champion hasn’t quite lived up to her hype since entering UFC back in 2019. Lipski was hoping to build on her 3-4 UFC record, but she’ll have to wait one more weekend to do so.

As for Cachoeira, 33, she was coming off a Fight of the Night performance back in February when she defeated Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision. Cachoeira has also produced a 3-4 record since her Octagon debut back in 2018 so she’ll be looking to make some noise in San Diego next weekend as well.

