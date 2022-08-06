Jake Paul may be making his return to the boxing ring sooner than expected.

Last week Paul’s scheduled boxing match with Hasim Rahman Jr. for this weekend at Madison Square Garden was canceled due to weight issues. That was according to Paul’s team, but others have speculated that lack of ticket sales was the main reason for the event being canned. After all, Paul had put a lot into the promotion for the event, which would have been his marquee debut at MSG.

Regardless of why the fight was scrapped, Paul vs. Rahman Jr. is no longer happening. But that doesn’t mean Paul isn’t going to make his way back into the boxing ring this month. There’s a chance “Problem Child” could meet fellow social media influencer, KSI, for ultimate bragging rights.

KSI, who has made a few boxing appearances to date, was expected to fight social media star Alex Wassabi on Aug. 27. That was before Wassabi pulled out early Saturday due to an apparent concussion. Now Paul is trying to step in on short notice and meet his long-time rival inside of the boxing ring.

“Heard that Alex is out bc of a concussion. F—ked up. This was a big opportunity for Alex. He will be back,” wrote Paul via Twitter. “KSI… everything happens for a reason. I’ll come fight in your hometown. Your boxing company. You are A-Side. I also agree to make 180 pounds for August 27. You accept?”

Ariel Helwani is also reporting that talks have initiated for Paul to fill in. “Problem Child” has not only offered to cut down to 180 pounds, but he’s looking to keep the same date and venue for KSI.

“The @KSI x @AlexWassabi fight that was scheduled for 8/27 is off. Wassabi has a concussion and isn’t cleared to fight. @jakepaul, I’m told, has offered to fight his long-time rival KSI at 180 pounds on the same date/same venue. Developing,” wrote Helwani via Twitter.

Paul, 25, has produced an undefeated 5-0 record since turning pro back in 2020. The social media superstar has fought mostly retired athletes and former mixed martial arts (MMA) standouts, but his recent knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December has combat fans wanting more. We’ll have to wait and see if Paul vs. KSI becomes a reality.