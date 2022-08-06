A welterweight bout between Jason Witt and Octagon newcomer Josh Quinlan has been removed from tonight’s (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) UFC Vegas 59 card live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight is being pushed to next week’s Fight Night event in San Diego.

The news was originally reported by Evy Rodrigues and then confirmed by MMA Fighting. It remains unknown as to why the welterweight bout was moved in the first place, especially considering the lack of depth on tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 card.

Witt, 35, has alternated wins and losses since making his UFC debut back in 2020. With a promotional record of 2-3 the “Vanilla Gorilla” was hoping to get back in the 170-pound win column and buy himself some time on the UFC roster. Witt was nearly a 2-to-1 underdog for his “Prelims” clash with Quinlan so that is unlikely to change entering next weekend.

Quinlan, 29, is an undefeated welterweight prospect with a professional record of 5-0. The young fighter was last seen competing on the Contender Series, but his matchup with Logan Urban was eventually ruled a no contest after Quinlan tested positive for the banned substance drostanolone. That was nearly one year ago so “The Renegade” is looking to make a big impression in his Octagon debut next weekend in San Diego.

