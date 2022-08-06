Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger.

Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming September in Las Vegas. The two welterweights will collide in a five-round main event and hold down a pay-per-view (PPV) card still being built. Many fight fans have argued that the promotion should have worked with Diaz to get him a fighter other than Khamzat, but all parties seem ready to roll.

On Friday, UFC released a “Bad Meets Evil” video promo on Instagram as marketing efforts for UFC 279 ramp up (video shown in the above player). The promo itself offers a nice look inside the upcoming matchup between Diaz and Chimaev, but it’s the fact that both fighters commented on the video that is most interesting.

In typical Diaz fashion the Stockton native responded with a fist emoji to show that he’s ready for war. Diaz stays ready and never seems unprepared for a fight so fans are expecting his best effort for his final Octagon appearance one month from now.

As for Khamzat, he responded to the video with a reference to Diaz’s Stockton roots. The undefeated “Borz” wrote “209” with a casket emoji. The massive betting favorite has already made it known that he’s entering UFC 279 looking to bury Diaz for good so this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.

While the UFC 279 PPV main card remains a work in progress the main event clash between Diaz and Chimaev should be one of the most watched fights of the year. Chimaev is a win or two away from his first UFC title shot while Diaz will try to leave the promotion behind on a good note and prove he’s still a winning fighter.

