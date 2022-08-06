Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight king Anthony Pettis suffered more than just a unanimous decision loss to Stevie Ray last night (Fri., Aug. 5, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 1 from inside Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Pettis, who lost to Ray via modified body triangle just six weeks ago (see it HERE), was hoping to get back in the win column and avenge his previous loss to “Braveheart” in a main event rematch. “Showtime” was also hoping to advance to the next round in PFL’s 2022 Playoffs and get himself closer to a $1 million prize.

Unfortunately for Pettis, Ray seemed to have his number again on Friday night. The Scottish fighter took care of business by winning two out of three rounds and walking away with the decision win. Ray not only knocked Pettis out of the PFL Playoffs, but he left the former UFC champion broken (literally).

After the fight, Pettis took to social media to share a photo of two broken hands suffered in his rematch against Ray. It’s unknown when Pettis may have sustained the injuries, but it likely played a role in his performance. Check it out below:

Pettis, 35, is now just 1-4 as a member of PFL since joining the promotion back in 2021. “Showtime” does seem to be a shell of his former self having won the UFC lightweight title all the way back in 2013, but we’re hoping he heals up after this loss to Ray and gets back on the horse once more. After all, Pettis is still extremely skilled and he remains one of the more recognizable names in the sport today.

